Left Menu

Soccer-World Cup's most valuable teams - which squads are worth most?

England, who are gunning for their second World Cup title, have the most valuable squad in Qatar with Jude Bellingham topping a list of over 800 players, a study has found.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:50 IST
Soccer-World Cup's most valuable teams - which squads are worth most?

England, who are gunning for their second World Cup title, have the most valuable squad in Qatar with Jude Bellingham topping a list of over 800 players, a study has found. Here is a look at how the other major sides compare at the tournament: TRANSFER VALUE

According to a study conducted by Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, England's 26-man squad is worth just under 1.5 billion euros ($1.54 billion) in transfer value, with 19-year-old Bellingham valued at 202 million euros. The Borussia Dortmund player enhanced his reputation as one of the world's top young players with a superb goal in England's 6-2 victory over Iran in their tournament opener.

Brazil are second on the list with a transfer value of 1.45 billion euros. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. was their most valuable player at 200 million euros. France were third with an estimated transfer value of 1.34 billion for their squad. Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was their top player with a value of 185 million euros.

The top three were followed by Spain (1.2 billion euros), Portugal (1.15 billion euros) and Germany (1.02 billion euros). The statistical technique used in the study to build the model was multiple linear regression, with fees paid by clubs as an independent variable.

The sample comprises more than 2,000 transactions of players transferred from clubs in the five major European leagues during the period July, 2012 to November, 2021. The overall value of all the squads at the World Cup was put at 15 billion euros.

INSURABLE VALUE According to analysis by Lloyd's of London -- backed by the Centre for Economics and Business Research -- teams were ranked based on the collective insurable value of their players.

England's squad topped the list with an estimated insurable value of 3.17 billion pounds ($3.74 billion). They edged out France (2.66 billion pounds) and Brazil (2.56 billion pounds) to claim top spot. Lloyd's said the assessment of insurable value comprises a variety of metrics like wages, sponsorship, age and on-field positions.

Using this methodology to play out the tournament in full, Lloyd's predicted that England -- champions in 1966 -- will finish top of Group B in Qatar and seal knockout wins over Senegal, France, Spain and Brazil. Bellingham was rated the most insurable player, followed by Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

($1 = 0.9761 euros) ($1 = 0.8482 pounds) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022