Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers increase their budget by 10%

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games' budget will be raised by about 10% to mainly take soaring inflation into account, organisers said on Tuesday, adding that the increase would be compensated for by projected higher ticket sales.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 01:27 IST
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games' budget will be raised by about 10% to mainly take soaring inflation into account, organisers said on Tuesday, adding that the increase would be compensated for by projected higher ticket sales. "In a context of high inflation, Paris 2024's budget stays under control, with a limited increase of about 10%, out of which 5% is due to inflation," said Tony Estanguet, the head of the organising committee.

With a 10% rise, the budget of the committee will reach about 4.4 billion euros ($4.53 billion) versus slightly less than the current four billion. The 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 and the Paralympics from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Phrygian caps, named after the iconic red French hats, will be the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots as organisers look to celebrate the French revolution's spirit. ($1 = 0.9711 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

