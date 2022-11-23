Left Menu

Soccer-France's Hernandez sustains 'pretty serious' knee injury

Lucas Hernandez's World Cup campaign appeared in doubt after the France defender sustained a knee injury in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in Group D on Tuesday.

Reuters | Al Wakrah | Updated: 23-11-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 03:05 IST
Lucas Hernandez's World Cup campaign appeared in doubt after the France defender sustained a knee injury in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in Group D on Tuesday. "He needs to do some tests but it seems pretty serious. That's the big black spot tonight," said coach Didier Deschamps.

Hernandez limped off the pitch after staying on the grass for a couple of minutes holding his knee after being beaten to the ball by Mathew Leckie, who delivered the cross for Craig Goodwin's opening goal for Australia. France lead Group D with three points, two ahead of Tunisia and Denmark, who played out a goalless draw on Tuesday.

