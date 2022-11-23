Left Menu

Cricket-Former coach Langer tears into 'cowards' on Australia team

In an interview with News Corp media former test opener Langer also said he felt hard done by when governing body Cricket Australia declined to offer him a long-term contract extension after the team's first Twenty20 World Cup title last year and a thumping victory in the Ashes. In the lead up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year a slew of media reports, citing team sources, alleged discontent in the dressing room due to his coaching style.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-11-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 07:14 IST
Cricket-Former coach Langer tears into 'cowards' on Australia team
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia coach Justin Langer has reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation, lashing out at unnamed "cowards" in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style. In an interview with News Corp media former test opener Langer also said he felt hard done by when governing body Cricket Australia declined to offer him a long-term contract extension after the team's first Twenty20 World Cup title last year and a thumping victory in the Ashes.

In the lead up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year a slew of media reports, citing team sources, alleged discontent in the dressing room due to his coaching style. "Everyone was being nice to my face but I was reading about this stuff and half of it, I swear to God and on my kids’ lives, I could not believe that is what was making the papers," Langer said.

"A lot of journalists use the word 'source'. I would say, change that word to 'coward'. "Because what do you mean 'a source says'? They’ve either got an axe to grind with someone and they won’t come and say it to your face, or they’re just leaking stuff for their own agenda.

"I hate that." Langer resigned in February after being offered a six-month contract extension, saying he felt he had lost the support of some players and staff, and the Cricket Australia board.

Langer said he had changed his coaching style after feedback from former test captain Tim Paine, white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and Paine's successor Pat Cummins. Therefore, he said, it was hard for him to accept the short-term offer in the wake of the T20 World Cup triumph and the 4-0 Ashes win.

"We were number one in the world. I’ve never enjoyed coaching more and I’ve still got sacked," said Langer. "That's the hardest thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022