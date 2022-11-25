Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Japan v Costa Rica World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET) Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 45,032 Odds: Japan win: 4/9 Costa Rica win: 13/2 Draw: 16/5 Key stats: * Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their opening game, registering their first win over the four-times world champions, while Costa Rica were hammered 7-0 by Spain. * Japan are playing in their seventh successive World Cup, having started that run at France in 1998.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:30 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Japan v Costa Rica World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan play Costa Rica in World Cup Group E in Al-Rayyan on Sunday. When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 45,032

Odds: Japan win: 4/9

Costa Rica win: 13/2 Draw: 16/5

Key stats: * Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their opening game, registering their first win over the four-times world champions, while Costa Rica were hammered 7-0 by Spain.

* Japan are playing in their seventh successive World Cup, having started that run at France in 1998. * Costa Rica are playing at a third successive World Cup for the first time.

* Japan's Eiji Kawashima and Yuto Nagatomo are both appearing at their fourth World Cup. Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi and Seigo Narazaki were the only two Japanese players who had previously appeared at four. Previous meetings:

* The teams have met five times, all in international friendlies, with Japan winning four games and the other ending in a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022