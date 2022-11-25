Golf-Woods to compete with son Charlie at PNC Championship in December
Tiger Woods, who has not competed since missing the cut at the British Open in July, has added a third December event to his calendar as he agreed to play with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, tournament organisers said on Friday.
The Dec. 17-18 event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is a 36-hole tournament with a field comprised of 20 major champions and a family member and sets up what will be a busy finish to the year for Woods.
Limited to three events so far this year due to the effects of injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash, Woods has added the Dec. 1-4 Hero World Challenge to his schedule and will play a 12-hole, made-for-TV exhibition dubbed "The Match" on Dec. 10.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tiger Woods
- Woods
- British Open
- Orlando
- Charlie
ALSO READ
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Sports News Roundup: NBA-Turbulent Nets name Vaughn new head coach; Golf-Woods returns to Hero World Challenge and more
ANALYSIS-Egypt not out of the woods after IMF rescue deal
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club; Golf-Woods wins Player Impact Program, collects $15 million bonus and more
Golf-Woods wins Player Impact Program, collects $15 mln bonus