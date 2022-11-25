Soccer-Ecuador's 'Superman' Valencia taken off pitch on stretcher
Ecuador's "Superman" Enner Valencia was carried off the pitch on a stretcher late in the game after scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Friday to earn the South Americans a valuable point in the Group A clash.
Valencia, who scored both goals in Ecuador's 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in their World Cup opener on Sunday, went down near the middle fo the pitch with under five minutes to full-time with trainers coming on the field to work on the striker's leg.
The 33-year-old, pivotal to his country's World Cup hopes, had limped off late in Sunday’s game with a knee strain and had a scan to see the extent of the injury but was declared fit.
