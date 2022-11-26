Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Australia into Davis Cup final, will face either Canada or Italy

Australia beat Croatia 2-1 on Friday in Malaga, Spain to reach the Davis Cup finals for the first time in 19 years and will next face either Canada or Italy. Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson clinched the winning point for Australia with a 6-7(3) 7-5 6-4 win over Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic in a clash that was nearly a rematch of the Wimbledon doubles final until a late player switch.

Shares of Nike and Adidas could score at the World Cup

As 32 teams compete for the World Cup in Qatar, Adidas and Nike also hope their shares can score. With FIFA projecting at least 5 billion TV viewers, the world's highest profile soccer event is a major opportunity for sports apparel makers marketing their jerseys, boots and other products with teams and individual players.

Soccer-Clinical edge crucial for U.S. to reach last 16, says Berhalter

United States coach Gregg Berhalter admitted his team need to be more clinical if they are to stand a chance of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup after they produced a lively display against England on Friday but ultimately fired blanks. The U.S. dominated play for long periods but were unable to convert a flurry of first-half chances and played out a second straight draw, after Monday's 1-1 stalemate with Wales.

Analysis-Soccer-England's midfield goes AWOL in American stalemate

English hopes of a run deep into the World Cup took a bit of a bruising on Friday when a lively and high-pressing United States team reduced the youthful stars of their tournament opener to anonymity. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount dazzled in the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday and had England fans dreaming of a effervescent midfield that would take them through this World Cup and onto the next.

Soccer-England suffer reality check in 0-0 draw with U.S./p>

England suffered a sobering reality check as they were outplayed for long periods by a youthful United States side in a tense 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.

A 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday sent fans' hopes soaring but Gareth Southgate's side were fortunate not to suffer a repeat of their 1950 World Cup calamity against the Americans.

Soccer-Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw

Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1. The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday. They cannot qualify whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.

Golf-Woods to compete with son Charlie at PNC Championship in December

Tiger Woods, who has not competed since missing the cut at the British Open in July, has added a third December event to his calendar as he agreed to play with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, tournament organisers said on Friday. The Dec. 17-18 event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is a 36-hole tournament with a field comprised of 20 major champions and a family member and sets up what will be a busy finish to the year for Woods.

Hockey great Salming succumbed unusually quick to ALS, doctor says

Toronto Maple Leafs great Borje Salming, who passed away on Thursday from nervous disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), succumbed unusually quickly to the disease less than four months after diagnosis, his doctor told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Salming died at the age of 71 and became the first Swedish player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He announced in August that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Soccer-Iran deliver sucker punch to Wales with stoppage-time winners

Iran scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales on Friday that breathed new life into their World Cup campaign and left the Welsh flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England. After Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 87th minute, Iran produced a remarkable finale, with Roozbeh Cheshmi driving home to give them the lead before Ramin Rezaeian added another in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Soccer-End of Qatar's football project or just the start?

The muffled anger from the fans was evident outside Al Thumama Stadium after Qatar's 3-1 loss to Senegal on Friday and hours later they were out of the World Cup to become the second host country to suffer that fate after South Africa in 2010. Qatar has prepared for the finals since getting the hosting rights in 2010 by spending a reported $200 billion to put on a "gathering for all mankind", as the title of the opening ceremony said, but it was all over for the team in 180 minutes.

