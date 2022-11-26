Mixed Martial Arts-Pacheco stuns Harrison to win PFL title

Brazilian Larissa Pacheco pulled off a shock decision victory over Kayla Harrison after an epic five-round battle to claim the women's Professional Fighters League (PFL) lightweight title at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Pacheco, who had lost to two-time Olympic judo champion Harrison twice previously, handed her American opponent the first defeat of her professional MMA career as she picked up the million-dollar prize for winning the 2022 PFL championship.

As the PFL season climaxed with a card full of championship deciders, British fighter Brendan Loughnane claimed the men's featherweight crown with a fourth-round TKO win over Bubba Jenkins, and Canadian Olivier Aubin-Mercier knocked out Stevie Ray with one punch to win the lightweight belt.

