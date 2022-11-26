Left Menu

PKL: UP Yoddhas to face Patna Pirates in high voltage clash

UP Yoddhas will go in this match on the back of a thumping win, that they registered against Gujarat Giants in their last encounter. UP Yoddhas are currently placed fourth in the league standings with 50 points to their kitty while Patna Pirates are seventh with 47 points.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:18 IST
PKL: UP Yoddhas to face Patna Pirates in high voltage clash
UP Yoddhas in action during Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

UP Yoddhas representing the state of Uttar Pradesh in Pro Kabaddi League are ready to face Patna Pirates in a high voltage clash on Saturday in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. UP Yoddhas will go into this match on the back of a thumping win, that they registered against Gujarat Giants in their last encounter. UP Yoddhas are currently placed fourth in the league standings with to their kitty while Patna Pirates are seventh with 47 points. The match between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and can be streamed live on Hotstar, 09:30 pm IST onwards on Saturday.

UP Yoddhas have emerged victorious on four occasions out of a total of 12 games played between them while one game resulted in a tie. It would be the first time when Pardeep Narwal will take on the mats against his former team as UP Yoddhas captain and this will invoke a lot of action and thrill. UP Yoddhas captain, Pardeep Narwal who is in sensational form, recently became the only player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League to surpass the milestone of 1500 raid points and is expected to create a lot of trouble for his former team, whereas star raider Surender Gill and Rohit Tomar will provide their valuable support to the raiding unit. UP Yoddhas defenders Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Shubham will have to build a rock-solid defensive wall to restrict the opponent raiders from penetration.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach UP Yoddhas said, "We have played our last few matches in an impressive manner however Kabaddi is a very competitive sport. I have always said that we cannot rest on our past achievements but will have to work forward to each game with a different and new strategy. Patna Pirates are tough opponents but we are determined to give in our all in this game."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022