Soccer-Argentina and Mexico fire blanks in feisty first half
Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 01:22 IST
Argentina and Mexico were goalless at the break after a feisty but scrappy opening period, with both sides lacking a touch of composure and quality in the final third in Saturday's Group C clash at a raucous Lusail Stadium.
Mexico forward Alexis Vega drew a diving save from Emiliano Martinez from a dangerous free-kick just before the break, while the closest Argentina came was when Lionel Messi nodded wide and Lautaro Martinez sent his header over the crossbar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Group C
- Argentina
- Alexis Vega
- Mexico
- Lautaro Martinez
- Emiliano Martinez
- Lionel Messi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentina announce squad for FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi to lead
Argentina taking fewer forwards than Brazil to World Cup
Rugby-Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina
Rugby-Efficient Wales ease to 20-13 victory over Argentina
Rugby-Pivac pleased with Rees-Zammit experiment in win over Argentina