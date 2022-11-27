Rain plays spoilsport, 2nd ODI abandoned after two interruptions
- Country:
- New Zealand
The second One-day International between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain here on Sunday.
New Zealand inserted India to bat after winning the toss but only 12.5 overs could be possible as twice the game had to be stopped due to rain.
The game could not resume after the second rain-forced break when India were 89 for one in 12.5 overs.
India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) before Shubman Gill (45) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) added 66 runs for the second wicket.
Rain first stopped play when India were 22 for no loss.
New Zealand are leading the series 1-0, having won the Auckland ODI by seven wickets.
The final match of the series will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Christchurch
- Shubman Gill
- New Zealand
- Suryakumar
ALSO READ
Build strong, self reliant 'New India' by taking inspiration from freedom fighters: Rajnath Singh
Small growers key in shaping India's tea plantation sector, says Piyush Goyal
India's first privately built rocket set for November 15 launch
Will continue to protest against Vir Das till he apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, warns Hindu outfit
GIFT-IFSC an attractive entry point for India says its chairman Srinivas