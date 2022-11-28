Left Menu

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Watch Ruturaj Gaikwad become first player to smash 7 sixes in one over

The batter accomplished this unbelievable record during his side's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarterfinal match against Uttar Pradesh at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:41 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday became the first-ever player to smash seven sixes in an over in cricketing history. The batter accomplished this unbelievable record during his side's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarterfinal match against Uttar Pradesh at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad.

In the 49th over of the match bowled by Shiva Singh, Gaikwad went ballistic and smashed him for 6,6,6+No Ball,6,6,6,6. This is a total of 43 runs. Gaikwad finished with the score unbeaten 220* in 159 balls, with 10 fours and 16 sixes.

https://twitter.com/BCCIdomestic/status/1597134087470215168?t=gfBtaUQ8QrvYTDYGhYVFeA&s=19 43 runs in an over is also officially the joint-highest number of runs scored in an over in cricket. In 2018-19 in New Zealand's domestic Ford Trophy competition, Central Districts' Willem Ludick was hit for 43 runs in an over too by Northern Districts batters. He was hit for 4,6nb,6nb,6,1,6,6,6 in one of his overs.

Coming to the match, put to bat by UP, Maharashtra posted 330/5 in their 50 overs. Besides Gaikwad's innings, Ankit Bawne (37) and Azim Kazi (37) played some crucial knocks too.

Kartik Tyagi (3/66) was the pick of the bowlers. (ANI)

