France's TF1 breaks monthly record audience with France-Australia game

French TV group TF1 had 12.5 million viewers on Wednesday for the France-Australia soccer match in the World Cup in Qatar, the company said on Monday.

The first game of the French football team, which ended with a 4-1 victory against Australians, led TF1 to reach a monthly record audience for the year.

