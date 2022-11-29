Left Menu

Soccer-Man City to host Chelsea in big FA Cup third round clash

In other all-Premier League draws holders Liverpool will play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield while Manchester United are at home to Everton. Leicester City, winners in 2021, will travel to either National League (fifth tier) Dagenham & Redbridge or league Two (fourth tier) Gillingham.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 01:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier League champions Manchester City will host rivals Chelsea in the big clash of the third round of the FA Cup after Monday's draw. In other all-Premier League draws holders Liverpool will play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield while Manchester United are at home to Everton.

Leicester City, winners in 2021, will travel to either National League (fifth tier) Dagenham & Redbridge or league Two (fourth tier) Gillingham. The matches will be played across January 6-9.

