Left Menu

NFL-Browns return Watson to roster after suspension

The Cleveland Browns returned quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has faced allegations of sexually assaulting women, to their 53-man roster on Monday after an 11-game suspension without pay for violating the National Football League's personal conduct policy.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 02:30 IST
NFL-Browns return Watson to roster after suspension

The Cleveland Browns returned quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has faced allegations of sexually assaulting women, to their 53-man roster on Monday after an 11-game suspension without pay for violating the National Football League's personal conduct policy. Watson, a three-times Pro Bowl selection, is expected to start Sunday's away game against his former team, the Houston Texans.

"He's done a nice jobs with his time away - physically staying sharp, mentally staying sharp - so I think he'll be ready to roll," Brown head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday. An independent disciplinary officer found that Watson violated league policy after more than 20 women came forward last year and filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

Watson denied the allegations and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him. Cleveland also announced it has waived backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
2
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022