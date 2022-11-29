Left Menu

Soccer-Senegal captain wears special armband in Diop's memory

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 21:26 IST
Soccer-Senegal captain wears special armband in Diop's memory

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband in memory of former international Papa Bouba Diop, who died exactly two years ago, in his team's decisive Group A game agaisnt Ecuador at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Diop, who died at the age of 42, scored the goal that helped Senegal beat France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, where the African side reached the quarter-final. Koulibaly's armband has "19" on it - Diop's shirt number with Senegal.

With three goals, Diop, who won 62 caps, is Senegal's top scorer in World Cup finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022