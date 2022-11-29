Soccer-Senegal captain wears special armband in Diop's memory

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband in memory of former international Papa Bouba Diop, who died exactly two years ago, in his team's decisive Group A game agaisnt Ecuador at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Diop, who died at the age of 42, scored the goal that helped Senegal beat France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, where the African side reached the quarter-final. Koulibaly's armband has "19" on it - Diop's shirt number with Senegal.

With three goals, Diop, who won 62 caps, is Senegal's top scorer in World Cup finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)