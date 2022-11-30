Left Menu

PREVIEW-Cricket-England's 'Bazball' faces first away test in Pakistan

Security concerns kept England away from Pakistan for the next 17 years until they arrived in September to play seven T20s on the first leg of their tour. Anderson felt his experience from that 2005 tour would count for little and said England would have to adapt quickly to conditions in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 11:52 IST
PREVIEW-Cricket-England's 'Bazball' faces first away test in Pakistan
Representative image

England's first test tour of Pakistan in 17 years will also be the first chance to see how their 'Bazball' brand of cricket fares away from home, and they signalled their attacking intent by picking Liam Livingstone for the opening match in Rawalpindi. Coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have championed England's aggressive, high-risk high-reward style and it is unlikely they will take a more conservative approach in the three-test tour, which starts on Thursday.

Veteran pace bowler James Anderson said England's only thought was winning. "We've got a captain and coach that don't want draws. We're not playing for draws," Anderson told BBC Sport.

Six wins in their last seven matches at home vindicate England's new approach but fans are keen to see if it can work just as well abroad. The tourists have made a bold decision by selecting batting all-rounder Livingstone, a highly sought-after Twenty20 player, to make his test debut despite not having played red-ball cricket this year.

Anderson was part of the England team which toured Pakistan in 2005, though he played only the one-day leg of that series. Security concerns kept England away from Pakistan for the next 17 years until they arrived in September to play seven T20s on the first leg of their tour.

Anderson felt his experience from that 2005 tour would count for little and said England would have to adapt quickly to conditions in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi. "Seventeen years is a long time," the 40-year-old said.

"It's a completely different team we're playing against, completely different conditions. "It's about adapting when we get out there. We talk a little bit about the opposition but mainly concentrate on what we do well - that's what we did in the summer."

Ben Duckett will open the batting with Zak Crawley, while Joe Root is expected to share Jack Leach's spin burden along with Livingstone. Hosts Pakistan will hope 19-year-old Naseem Shah can soften the blow of pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi's absence.

"When your best bowler gets injured, it makes a big difference," Naseem told reporters. "So we have to take that responsibility and make good use of the new ball."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022