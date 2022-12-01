Left Menu

"Mitchell did fantastic job bowling with the wind": NZ skipper after 3rd ODI against India

Daryl Mitchell (3/25) and Adam Milne (3/57) were the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Tim Southee got two wickets while Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner picked one each

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 05:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 05:56 IST
Daryl Mitchell. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

After his side's third ODI against India was called off due to rain, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson appreciated the bowling efforts of Daryl Mitchell. The third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain, with the hosts having scored 104/1 in 18 overs at the time rain intervened and put out any possibility of further action.

"It has been going on reasonably well. The first game became series-defining. Little bit odd to have so much rain. [On using Mitchell] The seamers were getting something from the wicket. He did a fantastic job bowling with the wind. The focus shifts to the Test arena [for the Pakistan series]. There is freshness to that, new faces," said Williamson in a post-match presentation. Put to bat first by New Zealand, India were bundled out for only 219 in 47.3 overs. Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) played some solid knocks that took India to this modest total. Daryl Mitchell (3/25) and Adam Milne (3/57) were the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Tim Southee got two wickets while Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner picked one each.

Chasing 220, New Zealand were on the path of chasing the total comfortably. Finn Allen (57) was the only batter that they lost to Umran Malik (1/31). When the rain stopped the play, the Kiwis were at 104/1 in 18 overs, with Devon Conway (38*) and skipper Kane Williamson (0*).

Batter Tom Latham won the 'Man of the Series' for his 145-run knock in the first ODI, which was the sole match that could produce a result. New Zealand won the ODI series 1-0. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

