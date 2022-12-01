Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco keeper Bounou back to face Canada after mystery absence

Morocco have restored goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to their team for their last Group F game against Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday after his mysterious absence from their last outing against Belgium. He had lined up for the match but appeared to be ill during the singing of the anthems and was pulled from the starting XI before the kick off, replaced by Munir El Kajoui.

He had lined up for the match but appeared to be ill during the singing of the anthems and was pulled from the starting XI before the kick off, replaced by Munir El Kajoui. The team doctor said afterwards he had been ill but Morocco coach Walid Regragui claimed Bounou had suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Morocco have made other change as Abdelhamid Sabiri, whose free kick set up their shock 2-0 win over Belgium, replaces Selim Amallah in an attacking switch made by the coach. Already-eliminated Canada, who will co-host the next World Cup, have made four changes to their team after losing 4-1 to Croatia in their previous fixture.

Sam Adekugbe, Junior Hoilett and Jonathan Osorio all start, along with midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who gets his first run out at the tournament in Qatar. Teams:

Canada: Milan Borjan (captain), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

