Left Menu

Super sub Castaneda stars as Sreenidi Deccan pip Mohammedan in seven-goal thriller

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:04 IST
Super sub Castaneda stars as Sreenidi Deccan pip Mohammedan in seven-goal thriller
  • Country:
  • India

Colombian centre-forward David Castaneda struck twice in a space of nine minutes to complete Sreenidi Deccan FC's glorious 4-3 comeback win over Mohammedan Sporting in the I-League here on Thursday.

The Black Panthers raced to a two-goal lead through Nikola Stojanovic (26th) and Faslurahman Methukayil (33th), but Faysal Shayesteh's 43rd minute magical free-kick ensured that the hosts trailed by one goal in the first half.

Mohammedan Sporting went on to extend their lead through Sheikh Faiaz (66th) but their defence crumbled as the hosts scored three goals in 11 minutes to complete a thrilling win.

Awal Mohammed began the goal rush with his 69th minute volley before Castaneda came off the bench to complete their stunning turnaround with his goals in the 71st and 80th minutes and seal their fourth win on the trot.

Sreenidi are now one point shy of leaders Real Kashmir FC (13 points), while the Kolkata heavyweights are on sixth in the standings.

This was Mohammedan Sporting's third loss of the season that snapped their two-game winning streak.

The hosts created the first major chance in the 10th minute through Shayesteh, who beat the goalkeeper with his shot from the edge of the penalty area, but Wayne Vaz headed it out of the goalline.

Three minutes later, Songpu Singsit latched on to a headed pass and went past the keeper with an excellent first touch. However, his shot from a narrow angle could only find the side netting.

The visitors made a flurry of attacking changes in the end and went all in search of the equaliser, coming closest through Stojanovic's curling effort in injury time that went narrowly wide of the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022