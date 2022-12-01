Super sub Castaneda stars as Sreenidi Deccan pip Mohammedan in seven-goal thriller

Colombian centre-forward David Castaneda struck twice in a space of nine minutes to complete Sreenidi Deccan FC's glorious 4-3 comeback win over Mohammedan Sporting in the I-League here on Thursday.

The Black Panthers raced to a two-goal lead through Nikola Stojanovic (26th) and Faslurahman Methukayil (33th), but Faysal Shayesteh's 43rd minute magical free-kick ensured that the hosts trailed by one goal in the first half.

Mohammedan Sporting went on to extend their lead through Sheikh Faiaz (66th) but their defence crumbled as the hosts scored three goals in 11 minutes to complete a thrilling win.

Awal Mohammed began the goal rush with his 69th minute volley before Castaneda came off the bench to complete their stunning turnaround with his goals in the 71st and 80th minutes and seal their fourth win on the trot.

Sreenidi are now one point shy of leaders Real Kashmir FC (13 points), while the Kolkata heavyweights are on sixth in the standings.

This was Mohammedan Sporting's third loss of the season that snapped their two-game winning streak.

The hosts created the first major chance in the 10th minute through Shayesteh, who beat the goalkeeper with his shot from the edge of the penalty area, but Wayne Vaz headed it out of the goalline.

Three minutes later, Songpu Singsit latched on to a headed pass and went past the keeper with an excellent first touch. However, his shot from a narrow angle could only find the side netting.

The visitors made a flurry of attacking changes in the end and went all in search of the equaliser, coming closest through Stojanovic's curling effort in injury time that went narrowly wide of the post.

