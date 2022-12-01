Left Menu

Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé from World Cup

Brazil coach Tite sent a message of support to Pel from the World Cup on Thursday.Pel was hospitalised on Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:07 IST
Brazil coach Tite sent a message of support to Pelé from the World Cup on Thursday.

Pelé was hospitalised on Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. She added that there was ''no emergency'' concerning her 82-year-old father's health.

''We all want to wish good health to Pelé,'' Tite said in Qatar a day before Brazil's next match against Cameroon.

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, reached the round of 16 after two group matches. The team needs a draw against Cameroon to finish first in Group G.

''(Pelé) is our biggest extraterrestrial representative,'' Tite joked.

Pelé was listed in stable condition after arriving at the hospital ''for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor.'' The hospital said the former great ''has full control of his vital functions'' and was not taken to intensive or semi-intensive care units for treatment. AP SSC SSC

