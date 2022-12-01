Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé from World Cup
Brazil coach Tite sent a message of support to Pel from the World Cup on Thursday.Pel was hospitalised on Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.
- Country:
- India
Brazil coach Tite sent a message of support to Pelé from the World Cup on Thursday.
Pelé was hospitalised on Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. She added that there was ''no emergency'' concerning her 82-year-old father's health.
''We all want to wish good health to Pelé,'' Tite said in Qatar a day before Brazil's next match against Cameroon.
Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, reached the round of 16 after two group matches. The team needs a draw against Cameroon to finish first in Group G.
''(Pelé) is our biggest extraterrestrial representative,'' Tite joked.
Pelé was listed in stable condition after arriving at the hospital ''for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor.'' The hospital said the former great ''has full control of his vital functions'' and was not taken to intensive or semi-intensive care units for treatment. AP SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Tite
- Qatar
- Kely Nascimento
- Pelé
- Cameroon
- Sao Paulo
- Group G. '
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Soccer-Cameroon held to draw in World Cup warm-up
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Apologetic Embolo gives Swiss 1-0 victory over Cameroon
Soccer-Cameroon superfan Embolo vows Swiss allegiance ahead of awkward World Cup opener
Soccer-Cameroon coach Song proud of Swiss scorer Embolo
Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World Cup - (A)