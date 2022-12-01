Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA opens investigation into Juventus over potential breaches of rules

Earlier this year, Juventus was among eight clubs that settled with UEFA after failing to comply with break-even requirements last season. "In the event that, after conclusion of this investigation, the club's financial situation was significantly different from that assessed by the CFCB at the time the settlement agreement was concluded...

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:49 IST
Soccer-UEFA opens investigation into Juventus over potential breaches of rules

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has opened a formal investigation into Juventus for potential breaches of the Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules, European soccer's governing body said on Thursday. Prosecutors in Turin, where the Juventus club is based, have been investigating the group's accounting and statements made to financial markets over the past three years.

They have been looking into the values ascribed to player transfers between clubs and whether, as stated, salaries were sacrificed during the COVID-19 pandemic or simply deferred. Juventus said on Wednesday that the club did not believe it had done anything wrong and would defend its interests with sporting and legal bodies.

Andrea Agnelli stepped down as Juventus chairman earlier this week, resigning along with the rest of the board. Earlier this year, Juventus was among eight clubs that settled with UEFA after failing to comply with break-even requirements last season.

"In the event that, after conclusion of this investigation, the club's financial situation was significantly different from that assessed by the CFCB at the time the settlement agreement was concluded... the CFCB reserves the right to terminate the settlement agreement," UEFA said UEFA added that it could take legal steps it may deem appropriate and impose disciplinary measures in accordance with the UEFA CFCB procedural rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022