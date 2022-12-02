Left Menu

Soccer-Vlahovic partners Mitrovic up front for Serbia against Switzerland

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic opted to start two strikers in attack in their final Group G game against Switzerland on Friday with both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic leading the line. With just one point from their first two games, Serbia must win to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages and Stojkovic handed Vlahovic his first start after he returned to full fitness.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 23:17 IST
Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic opted to start two strikers in attack in their final Group G game against Switzerland on Friday with both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic leading the line.

With just one point from their first two games, Serbia must win to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages and Stojkovic handed Vlahovic his first start after he returned to full fitness. Breel Embolo, Switzerland's only goal scorer at the tournament so far, starts up front again while midfielders Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri also start. Both players scored in Switzerland's comeback win over Serbia in the 2018 tournament.

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer misses out, however, after the Borussia Moenchengladbach player fell ill.

