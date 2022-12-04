Left Menu

Soccer-Messi scores for Argentina in his 1,000th career game

Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup and has said it will be his last, making it all the more important for him to win the trophy if he is to match the legacy of Maradona, his great predecessor in the No. 10 shirt.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 02:03 IST
Soccer-Messi scores for Argentina in his 1,000th career game

Lionel Messi scored in the 1,000th game of his remarkable career on Saturday to give Argentina the lead in their World Cup last 16 clash with Australia as he seeks the only major trophy to elude him.

The 35-year-old is Argentina's all-time top scorer, with 94 goals, and was making his 169th appearance for his nation. He curled a shot past keeper Mat Ryan in the 35th minute, marking his first goal in a World Cup knockout match, his third in Qatar so far, and taking his total at the global tournament to nine, one more than former Argentina great Diego Maradona.

Julian Alvarez doubled Argentina's lead in the 57th minute. Messi joined Barcelona's youth set-up at 13, becoming their top scorer also, with 672 goals in 778 games, before moving to Paris St Germain last year.

In total, he has scored 789 career goals. Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup and has said it will be his last, making it all the more important for him to win the trophy if he is to match the legacy of Maradona, his great predecessor in the No. 10 shirt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022