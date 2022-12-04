Left Menu

Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained

Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16? * The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. * Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, after the 2010 finalists beat the United States 3-1. WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 08:10 IST
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained

Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds, which began on Saturday, feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners. * Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.

HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS? * Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in their Round of 16 tie.

WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS? * Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, after the 2010 finalists beat the United States 3-1.

WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * If Argentina were to make it to the semi-finals, they could face Group F runners-up Croatia or South American rivals Brazil (Group G winners).

WHO COULD ARGENTINA FACE IN THE FINAL? * If Argentina go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on either 2018 champions France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners) or Portugal (Group H winners).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022