South Africa's Ramaphosa: ANC executive to decide my fate

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday it was up to the governing party's National Executive Committee (NEC) to decide his future in the face of allegations of misconduct against him. Ramaphosa, who said he would attend an NEC meeting scheduled for Monday, is fighting for his political future after a panel of experts found he may have violated his oath of office in regards to millions of dollars allegedly found at his private game farm.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 18:52 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday it was up to the governing party's National Executive Committee (NEC) to decide his future in the face of allegations of misconduct against him.

Ramaphosa, who said he would attend an NEC meeting scheduled for Monday, is fighting for his political future after a panel of experts found he may have violated his oath of office in regards to millions of dollars allegedly found at his private game farm. Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

The president's allies have rallied around him and on Saturday his spokesman said he would not resign. The governing African National Congress (ANC) party's National Working Committee (NWC) was meeting in Johannesburg on Sunday to discuss the panel's report.

Ramaphosa said he would not take part in those discussions. "I have been recused from the (NWC) meeting because they're going to discuss the panel's report, and... it's always best when the matter ... affects a person personally that it should be discussed in their absence," Ramaphosa said.

"It is up to the National Executive Committee, to which I am accountable, to take whatever decision (it deems fit)."

