Sciver's 90, Dean's four wickets help England beat West Indies by 142 runs in 1st ODI

Nat Sciver's knock of 90 runs and Charlie Dean's four wickets haul helped England register a 142 runs victory over West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series. England posted 307 for 7 after being put in to bat and bowled out the West Indies for just 165 in 40.3 overs as Dean took four-for in just her 20th ODI.

Sciver, who prioritised her mental health and missed the India series at home in September, blasted nine fours in her 96-ball innings as England scored 307-7 in Antigua. Danni Wyatt also scored 68 runs off 60 balls in her 100th ODI, including three sixes. Vice-captain Amy Jones and opener Tammy Beaumont both made respectable contributions, while skipper Heather Knight, who had hip surgery in July, scored 16 before England bowled out the West Indies for 165 in 40.3 overs.

West Indies reached 84-1 in the 20th over of the chase before losing two wickets in quick succession, Shemaine Campbelle being bowled by off-spinner Dean (4-35) for a duck and Rashada Williams being run out by Sciver for 34. After West Indies lost six wickets for 25 runs when Hayley Matthews (34) was caught lbw by seamer Lauren Bell, England captain Knight removed namesake Kycia Knight (39) in the 26th over.

Dean took the seventh, eighth, and ninth wickets, including Cherry-Ann Fraser for a duck, before Sophia Dunkley dismissed Shakera Selman (3) to put an end to the very one-sided match. England's white-ball tour of the West Indies resumes on Tuesday with the second ODI, while the third and final match of the series will take place on Friday ahead of five T20 internationals. (ANI)

