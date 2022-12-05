Pakistan blind cricket team's departure for India delayed due to visa issues: PBCC official

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday said that the departure of its team for the T20 World Cup in India has been delayed owing to issues related to visa.

The event is scheduled from December 6 to 17 across nine cities and is being organised by the Blind Cricket Federation of India.

''We have still not been issued visas by Indian authorities although the tournament is starting from today,'' a PBCC official said.

He said the PBCC was not sure if it would be able to send its team as its departure had already been delayed and the opening ceremony of the tournament was held on Monday, at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Gurugram.

''We have applied for the visas since 23rd November and have also sent a letter to the Blind Cricket Council to look into the matter.'' Six teams are to participate in the 12-day event, including hosts India, Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Pakistan.

Pakistan is set to play against India on December 8 after playing South Africa a day earlier.

''We have even asked for help from the Pakistan Cricket Board,'' he added.

Pakistan finished second in the last T20 World Cup for the Blind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)