Soccer-Morocco v Spain teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup last-16 match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday:

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt.), Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Spain: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets (capt.), Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio (Compiled by Mark Gleeson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)