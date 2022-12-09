Left Menu

Bindyarani finishes 25th in World Weightlifting Championships

Commonwealth Games medallist weightlifter S Bindyarani Devi finished 25th in the womens 59kg event at the World Championships here. Bindyarani then showed tremendous grit as she attempted her third clean and jerk lift of 114kg and she succeeded.On Tuesday, star Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49kg event.

PTI | Bogota | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:12 IST
Bindyarani finishes 25th in World Weightlifting Championships
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Commonwealth Games medallist weightlifter S Bindyarani Devi finished 25th in the women's 59kg event at the World Championships here. The Manipuri, who had won a silver at the Birmingham CWG in the 55kg event, lifted 200kg (86kg+114kg) on Thursday. Bindyarani competed in Group D based on her entry weight. The lifters who register the highest entry weight are placed in group A, followed by B and so on. The 23-year-old began her snatch with a successful lift of 83kg and followed it up by heaving 86kg but failed in her final attempt of 88kg. She also failed her first clean and jerk attempt of 112kg as she was unable to produce a ''clean'' lift, that is lift the barbell to her shoulders. In her second attempt at the same weight, Bindyarani was able to produce a ''clean'' lift but before she could ''jerk'' it overhead to arm's length, she fell on her back. However, the 2019 Commonwealth Championship gold medallist was soon up and walking as the doctors checked her. Bindyarani then showed tremendous grit as she attempted her third clean and jerk lift of 114kg and she succeeded.

On Tuesday, star Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49kg event. The 2022 World Championship is the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where weightlifting events will be cut from 14 at Tokyo Games to 10.

However, it is an additional event and not a compulsory one. Under the 2024 Olympic qualification rule, a lifter has to compulsorily compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup. Apart from the above, the lifter also has to participate in three of the following events -- the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 Continental Championships, the 2023 Grand Prix 1, the 2023 Grand Prix II and the 2024 Continental Championships. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) will publish the Olympic Qualification Rating (OQR) of each weight category at the end of the qualification period. A weightlifter's best three performances at the qualifying events will be taken into account for final assessment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022