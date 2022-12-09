Left Menu

Call on Rohit's availability for Test series to be taken later: Jay Shah

Call on Rohit's availability for Test series to be taken later: Jay Shah
A call on injured India captain Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting December 14, will be taken later, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Friday.

Rohit had suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the slips during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. ''The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,'' Shah stated in a press release.

While the BCCI will wait for an update on Indian skipper's availability, it can be safely concluded that with a dislocation as well as stitches, it will be near impossible for Rohit to train and then play a five-day match starting Wednesday. It is also not just about batting but also fielding.

With India having a packed schedule of white-ball games throughout January, whether the risk will be taken in a Test series against Bangladesh is there to be seen.

Kuldeep, Chahar set to report to NCA ======================= The BCCI has also instructed injury-prone pacer Deepak Chahar and rookie Kuldeep Sen to report to National Cricket Academy (NCA) for assessment of their hamstring and back injuries respectively, informed Shah.

''Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. ''Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries,'' Shah stated.

