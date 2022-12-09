Left Menu

We will soon have dedicated women's department in AIFF: Gen Secy Prabhakaran

The committee recommended that more former national team players should be inducted into the AIFFs scouting wing to spot talented players from all over the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:14 IST
We will soon have dedicated women's department in AIFF: Gen Secy Prabhakaran
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is in the process of creating an exclusive women's department as a part of its structural revamp, secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said during the first meeting of the national body's women's sub-committee chaired by Valanka Alemao.

The meeting was also attended by deputy secretary general Sunando Dhar, former India players Thongam Tababi Devi and Sujata Kar, among others.

Indian women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby also attended the meeting, held via video conference, as a special invitee.

''Now we are in the process of setting up a separate women's department. A girls' 'Festival for Football' will be organised by state associations from January 1 for promoting women's football across the country,'' Prabhakaran said in an AIFF release. The committee recommended that more former national team players should be inducted into the AIFF's scouting wing to spot talented players from all over the country. Suggestions were also made to frame a co-committee of scouts composed of the former national team players.

The Committee felt that India should start spotting talented players from the age of 13 itself and nurture them thereafter. To that extent, the members recommended that leagues similar to the U-17 Khelo India League should be held at the U-13 and the U-15 levels as well. The under-13 girls' festival and the Federation Cup should be revived, the Committee recommended.

In order to further incentivise player performance, the Committee recommended the AIFF to award cash prizes in the Senior Nationals and participation certificates to all the players in the Indian Women's League. There should be zonal camps and zonal academies for girls, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022