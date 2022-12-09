Left Menu

Healy relishing challenge of stepping into Lanning's shoes in T20I series against India

Healy will become the seventh Australian women's skipper in the T20I series against India.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:15 IST
Healy relishing challenge of stepping into Lanning's shoes in T20I series against India
Team Australia. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alyssa Healy is looking forward to captaining the Australian team in the high-profile T20I series in India, claiming she is a different leader compared to Meg Lanning. ealy will become the seventh Australian women's skipper in the T2H0I series against India, with full-time captain Meg Lanning continuing her indefinite break from the game.

Healy was recently named vice-captain of the team following the retirement of Rachael Haynes, and she will now be promoted to captain in Lanning's absence. But the wicketkeeper-batter is looking forward to the task, despite the fact that her leadership style will differ from Lanning's.

"The lines are very blurry ... there's a little bit to it, but it's an interesting one, I think I've been given the freedom to make it mine and make it my role," Healy said ahead of the first T20I in Mumbai as quoted by ICC. Healy also gave an update on Lanning's future, saying, "We're not 100 per cent certain on what the future holds for Meg, she'll make some decisions in her own time and she's afforded that opportunity."

"For me right now, it's captaining this series and captaining this group and for me, I'm a very different leader to Meg, I'm a different personality, and it's about me just putting my spin on that role and making sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had," she further added. Healy concluded that she enjoyed facing difficult challenges and was excited to lead the team in Mumbai. "It's not an easy job, but it's a challenge and I love a challenge, I love thriving on those high-pressure situations."

The five-match T20I series will be crucial for both sides as they amp up their preparations for the T20 World Cup in South Africa at the start of 2023. The matches will be played between December 9 and 20 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022