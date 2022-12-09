Left Menu

Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup

He celebrated all the goals that we scored. It is time for you to leave Ronaldo alone in acknowledgement of what he did for Portuguese football, the coach said.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:47 IST
Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after being dropped from the team to play Switzerland in the round of 16, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said on Friday.

Santos did acknowledge his star player was “not happy” to be told he was not in the starting lineup in a private meeting on Tuesday after lunch, hours before the game.

Ronaldo's replacement Gonçalo Ramos scored three goals in 6-1 win. The all-time leading scorer for Portugal came off the bench in the 74th minute.

''“Cristiano obviously was not very happy about it. He told me Do you really think it's a good idea?''' Santos said one day before facing Morocco in the quarterfinals.

''He has never told me that he wanted to leave the national team,'' Santos said in translated comments, dismissing reports in Portuguese media. “It is time we stopped with this conversation and the controversies. He celebrated all the goals that we scored.'' ''It is time for you to leave Ronaldo alone in acknowledgement of what he did for Portuguese football,'' the coach said.

Santos declined to SSCsay if he would change the team and restore Ronaldo to face Morocco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

