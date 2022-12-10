Cricket-Pakistan 202 all out in Multan, England lead by 79

Pakistan was all out for 202 in the second test against England in Multan on Saturday, conceding a first-innings lead of 79 on day two of the contest. Babar Azam (75) and Saud Shakeel (63) scored half-centuries for the home side.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach was the pick of the English bowlers claiming 4-98. England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, won the series opener in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

