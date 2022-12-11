Cricket-Australia beat West Indies in Adelaide to sweep series
Hosts Australia beat West Indies by 419 runs in the day-night second test to complete a 2-0 series sweep at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets apiece for Australia, currently the top-ranked test team in the world.
Hosts Australia beat West Indies by 419 runs in the day-night second test to complete a 2-0 series sweep at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Chasing a monumental victory target of 497, West Indies were bundled for 77 in the first session on the penultimate day of the contest.
Tagenarine Chanderpaul's 17 was the highest score by an West Indies batsman in their sorry-looking second innings scoreboard. Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets apiece for Australia, currently the top-ranked test team in the world.
