Kerala Blasters continue dream run as they edge past rivals Bengaluru FC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-12-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 23:27 IST
Kerala Blasters FC reached a landmark after notching their fifth successive win in the Indian Super League with a 3-2 result against Bengaluru FC here on Sunday.

Marko Leskovic, Dimitrios Diamantakos and substitute Apostolos Giannou were on target for the Blasters. Sunil Chhetri got off the mark this season for the Blues, and Javi Hernandez scored his third goal of the season but Bengaluru FC fell to their sixth defeat of the season.

