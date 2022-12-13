Left Menu

American Daryl Dike scores 1st goal for England's West Brom

PTI | London | Updated: 13-12-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 09:22 IST
American Daryl Dike scored his first goal for West Bromwich Albion, breaking a tie in the 82nd minute during a 2-1 win at Sunderland in the second tier English League Championship.

As West Brom resumed play following a break for the World Cup group stage, Dike entered in the 64th minute on Monday and scored when he headed a looping cross from Jed Wallace past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson on a hop from 8 yards.

Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty kick put the hosts ahead after he was fouled by Conor Townsend. Tomas Rogic tied the score in the 70th.

A 22-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, Dike tore a thigh muscle in the July 30 opener against Stoke and didn't return until he entered in the 90th minute against Stoke on November 12, West Brom's last game before the break.

He transferred from Major League Soccer's Orlando in January, debuted as a second-half sub against Queens Park Rangers on January 15 and sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in his first start, against Peterborough on January 22. AP SSC SSC

