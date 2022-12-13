Celtics' Williams fined USD 20K for punching ball into stands

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined USD 20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA said. Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected for the act, which happened with 1:52 remaining in the game on Saturday night after play was stopped for a timeout.

Golden State beat Boston 123-107 in the rematch of this year's NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Williams finished with four points and two rebounds in 31 minutes.

