Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained

WHO WILL ARGENTINA FACE IN THE FINAL?

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 07:57 IST
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained

Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds, which began on Dec. 3, feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners. * Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.

HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS? * Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in their Round of 16 tie.

HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE SEMI-FINALS? * Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout in their quarter-final tie, after Nahuel Molina and Messi's goals were cancelled out by a brace from Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst.

HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE FINAL? * Argentina beat Croatia

3-0 in the semi-finals, with Messi coolly putting away a spot kick in the 34th minute to open the scoring before Alvarez found the net either side of halftime.

WHO WILL ARGENTINA FACE IN THE FINAL? * Argentina will face either 2018 champions France (Group D winners) or Morocco (Group F winners) in the final.

