Left Menu

Lanka Premier League: Kandy Falcons down Jaffna Kings by 10 runs

Fabian's all-round performance of 47 and one wicket earned him the 'Man of the Match' title

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:52 IST
Lanka Premier League: Kandy Falcons down Jaffna Kings by 10 runs
A visual from the match. (Photo- LPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by 10 runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday in the Lanka Premier League 2022. Batting first, the Kandy Falcons posted a total of 160 for the loss of 8 wickets.

For Jaffna Kings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando opened the innings. However, Gurbaz and Dhananjaya de Silva were sent quickly dismissed which left the team reeling at 2/5. Dhananjaya de Silva was the highest scorer for Jaffna Kings with 48 runs from 41 balls. His innings included 5 boundaries. Meanwhile, opener Avishka Fernando contributed with 33 runs from 20 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 1 six. However, despite these knocks, Jaffna fell 10 runs short of the win, ending their 20 overs at 150/9.

For Kandy Falcons, Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowler as he took 4/18 from his 4 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga picked 2/21, while Fabian Allen and Isuru Udana took 1 wicket each. Earlier, after winning the toss, Kandy Falcons elected to bat first. For Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings. The duo put up a 35-run partnership from 4.5 overs. Pathum Nissanka was dismissed by Salamkheil for 15 runs from 20 balls. His innings included 2 boundaries. Andre Fletcher scored 35 runs from 22 balls. His innings was laced with 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Towards the end of the innings, Fabian Allen made 47 from 23 balls, which included 3 boundaries and 4 sixes before he was dismissed by Madushanka. Chamika Karunaratne remained unbeaten at 18 from 9 balls. For Jaffna Kings, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Waqar Salamkheil and James Fuller picked two wickets each.

Fabian's all-round performance of 47 and one wicket earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022