MP thrash J&K by innings and 17 runs in Ranji Trophy

Madhya Pradesh bowlers, led by Avesh Khan, produced yet another impressive performance to notch up a massive innings and 17-run win over Jammu and Kashmir with a day to spare in their Group D Ranji Trophy match here on Thursday.

Khan took three wickets for 53 runs to help MP bowl out J&K for 193 in 60.5 overs in their second innings on the third day after following on. J&K were all out for just 98 in their first essay on Wednesday in reply to MP's 308.

Khan, who has played five ODIs and 15 T20Is for India, was the wrecker-in-chief, helping MP bundle out J&K for 98 in their first innings with figures of 5/33.

J&K were reduced to 45 for 7 in the 22nd over of their second innings but lower order batters Yudhvir Singh (30), Sahil Lotra (66) and Auqib Nabi (44) delayed the inevitable for a while.

For MP, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya and Anubhav Agarwal also took two wickets apiece.

MP got seven points from the win. Outright-winning team gets six points while a victory an innings or 10-wicket fetches seven points. Brief Scores: At Jammu: Madhya Pradesh: 308 beat J&K 98 and 193 all out in 60.5 overs (Sahil Lotra 66, Avesh Khan 3/53) by an innings and 17 runs. MP: 7 points At Nagpur: Vidarbha: 213 and 420/8 declared (Faiz Fazal 103, Akshay Wadkar 130, Aditya Sarwate 64; Adarsh Singh 3/52) vs Railways 161 and 47 for 3 in 21 overs. Railway trail by 425 runs. At Mohali: Punjab: 586 for 4 declared vs Chandigarh 310 for 6 in 119 overs (Arjit Pannu 112, Gaurav Puri 76 batting; Sanvir Singh 2/30).

At Agartala: Gujarat: 271 and 204 for 6 in 56 overs (Priyank Panchal 79; Manisankar Murasingh 4/71) vs Tripura 293 all out in 100 overs (Rajat Dey 63, Sankar Paul 57, Sudip Chatterjee 58; Shen Patel 3/67). Gujarat lead by 182 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)