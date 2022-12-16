It's a difficult situation for us because of injuries: ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando

The head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan admitted that while he was glad with a point, he wasn't quite satisfied with the outcome after his team's Indian Super League (ISL) match against Odisha FC ended in a scoreless draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Both sides had their fair share of chances, but couldn't make the most of their chances in what was the first goalless draw of the season. While ATK Mohun Bagan continues to stay in the third position in the ISL table, Odisha FC moves one place above to fourth as per the ISL website.

"Of course not, our mentality is to get the three points. But in this situation, the team was fighting a lot so I'm happy, but not completely happy because it's normal (to want three points). All the teams want to get three points and win, but sometimes, it's necessary to find the balance for the situation," expressed Juan Ferrando. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ferrando expressed how difficult it was for him to field a fully fit starting eleven given the recurring injuries in his squad. The Spaniard further revealed that one defender and one midfielder will join the club in the transfer window as a replacement for the injured players.

"It's a difficult situation for us at the moment because we have a lot of injuries. We have only three foreign players at times and sometimes, we push for four. Also with Indian players, we have had injuries and they are out for one or two months like Manvir (Singh), Engson (Singh). It's difficult," stated Juan Ferrando. The head coach shared his thoughts on playing for the first time at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

"It's my first time here. It's good to play away and at different places and different stadiums in India. Now life is normal and it's perfect when you play away as there is pressure and there is more support when you play at home. It's a good experience. It's good for the players as well to play in difficult matches away and to feel the atmosphere of the opposition (stadium)," said Ferrando. Talking about requiring new players and the need to sign them, he said, "Of course, we need replacements. The club is working and I hope they (new signings) join us as soon as possible because the team and the club needs these players. The club has been working hard for the last month and I hope if everything is good, they can join us soon. One (vacant) position is of the centre-back and one will be Joni Kauko's position," mentioned the coach. (ANI)

