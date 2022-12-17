Left Menu

Cricket-Sydney Thunder bowled out for 15 in record humiliation

Defending 139 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday, the Strikers' Henry Thornton and Wes Agar took nine wickets between them at the cost of nine runs as the Thunder were routed in 5.5 overs. "I don't have much to say about that, to be honest," Thunder captain Jason Sangha said after their 124-run defeat.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 07:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 07:06 IST
Cricket-Sydney Thunder bowled out for 15 in record humiliation

The Adelaide Strikers produced an astonishing bowling performance to dismiss Sydney Thunder for 15 in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), a record low total in a professional T20 match. Defending 139 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday, the Strikers' Henry Thornton and Wes Agar took nine wickets between them at the cost of nine runs as the Thunder were routed in 5.5 overs.

"I don't have much to say about that, to be honest," Thunder captain Jason Sangha said after their 124-run defeat. "I could sit here and I could dive into what went wrong and what we could have done better.

"But at the end of the day, it's just not good enough for a professional team to get bowled out for that little." Thunder's embarrassing total eclipsed Turkey's 21 against the Czech Republic in 2019.

It was well short of the previous lowest BBL score of 57 by Melbourne Renegades in 2015. Five of Thunder's batsmen were dismissed for ducks, including England opener Alex Hales and captain Sangha.

Thornton finished with surreal figures of 5-3, with Agar taking 4-6 and Matt Short grabbing the other wicket. "I just tried to bowl my best ball," said Thornton.

"I'm still in shock, that's an amazing effort. "I guess I got really lucky. They just nicked them and we caught everything, so that's cricket, it's such a funny game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022