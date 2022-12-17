Cricket-Australia bowl South Africa out for 152
Updated: 17-12-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 10:30 IST
Australia bowled out South Africa for 152 in their first innings before tea on day one of the series-opening test in Brisbane on Saturday.
Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and sent Dean Elgar's side in to bat on a grassy wicket at the Gabba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
