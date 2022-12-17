Left Menu

Kyle Kumaran secures two wins in National Racing Championship

Updated: 17-12-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 21:21 IST
Kyle Kumaran secures two wins in National Racing Championship
  India

Kyle Kumaran of Chennai showed red hot form to win the first two races in the JK Tyre Novice Cup category in the final round of the 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday.

However, in the third race of the day, Kyle crashed out, which meant Vinith Kumar was the championship leader with 60 points.

The two are separated by just two points with Sunday's last race set to be a virtual shootout.

On a sunny day, ideal for racing, where conditions on the 2.3km-long track were perfect, Kyle showed that he was focussed for the grand finale weekend, the fourth round of the championship.

This is the 25th year of the JK Racing Championship and assumes added significance.

''I did not think of any pressure at all on me. I was well prepared mentally for the weekend and did my best,'' said Kyle.

The final day action on Sunday will decide the winners in all the categories.

In the LGB Formula 4 category, the premier racing event in the JK Tyre Racing Championship, two incidents resulted in the race being completed under the red flag.

Anushriya Gulati from Dehradun was involved in one incident and had to be taken for a preventive check-up afterwards.

She was later back at the circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

