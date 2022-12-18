Cricket-India take 1-0 test series lead over Bangladesh with comprehensive win

India took a 1-0 lead in their two-test series against Bangladesh after securing a comprehensive victory in the first test in Chittagong on Sunday, beating the hosts by 188 runs.

Chasing a target of 513, Bangladesh were bowled out for 324 in the morning session of day five as Axar Patel picked four wickets in the second innings while Kuldeep Yadav took three. Opener Zakir Hasan was the top-scorer for the hosts having struck a century on his test debut on day four, while captain Shakib Al Hasan provided late entertainment to the home crowd with his 84-run display, which featured six fours and six sixes.

The victory came as a confidence boost to India, who lost the one-day international series 2-1 against the same opponents days before the opening test. "It was a hard-fought test match and we had to really work hard for this win," said stand-in captain KL Rahul, who took charge in place of the injured Rohit Sharma.

"Really happy we did that." Rahul heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 86 and 90 respectively in the first innings where India made 404.

Pujara also starred with an unbeaten century in the second innings, alongside Shubman Gill (110) when the visitors declared at 258-2. BANGLADESH COLLAPSE

On day four on Saturday, Bangladesh made a promising start in the morning session before India's bowling attack stepped up a gear, picking up six wickets across two sessions to leave the hosts staring at defeat. Resuming on an overnight score of 272-6 on Sunday, Bangladesh soon lost the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13) to Mohammed Siraj. Captain Shakib was next to depart after Kuldeep found the middle stump as Shakib tried an aerial stroke.

Kuldeep then dismissed Ebadot Hossain for a duck, before Patel bowled out Taijul Islam for the same score. Kuldeep was named man of the match for a haul of eight wickets for 113 and 40 runs in the first innings. Shakib was disappointed with the team's efforts in the first innings, when they were bundled out for 150.

"It was a really good wicket to bat on but we didn't bat well (in the first innings). Playing after five to six months, it wasn't ideal but there should be no excuses. Lot of credit to India the way they bowled," the Bangladesh captain said. The teams will now meet in the second and final test in Mirpur on Thursday.

