New TTFI office-bearers take charge, CoA tenure ends

Soon after assuming charge, president Ahlawat and secretary general Kamlesh Mehta said their utmost duty would be to devise means and methods to conduct the national championships.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The newly-elected office-bearers of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), led by President Meghna Ahlawat, assumed charge on Monday.

The Delhi High Court had suspended the TTFI in February after observing a ''sorry'' state of affairs in the national sports federation and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to look after its day to day functioning. On behalf of the CoA, S. K. Tandon handed over the reins of TTFI in the presence of Committee member S.D. Mudgil. Soon after assuming charge, president Ahlawat and secretary general Kamlesh Mehta said their utmost duty would be to devise means and methods to conduct the national championships. ''All of us will sit down and work out a way out and soon come up with plans on how to organise these championships. These are on our priority list,'' said the president.

Mehta, an eight-time national champion, said the new body would soon convene an Executive Committee meeting and unveil its other plans. ''Our players have been doing well in the international arena, and it's our primary job to provide them with all the necessary support they would need.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

