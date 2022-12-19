Argentina fans celebrate team's WC triumph with firecrackers, trumpets, 'Messi, Messi' chants

Argentina's world cup victory in Doha after a long wait of 36 years and the memorable swan song for Lionel Messi on football's biggest stage on Sunday night were celebrated in various parts of India, with supporters of the Albiceleste taking to the streets in blue-and-white shirts, hailing their favourite team's achievement.

Jubilant scenes were witnessed in Kolkata, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Panaji, Imphal and various other cities and towns after 35-year-old Messi lifted the most coveted trophy of his career following Argentina's 4-2 victory over France in the penalty shootout. The game was tied at 2-2 after the 90-minute regulation period and at 3-3 after 30 minutes of extra-time.

However, things went awry in Manipur when a 50-year-old woman was killed in East Imphal district after being hit by a stray bullet fired by unidentified revellers celebrating Argentina's world cup win.

The fans in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal burst crackers and made rounds of their localities in their favourite team's blue-and-white colours with Argentina's national flag fluttering from their hands.

Large screens were put up at community halls and clubs where people turned up in good numbers to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Several areas of the state were awash in blue-and-white flags as the South American nation won the cliffhanger.

''I only wish (Diego) Maradona was alive to see this wonderful victory,'' said Sujan Dutta, one of the numerous Argentina fans in Kolkata.

Maradona, the late Argentine great with whom Messi has so often been compared, helped the South American country become the world champions in 1986.

Messi achieved what Maradona did 36 years ago.

The streets of Kerala resembled those of Argentina after the South American nation brought curtains down on their memorable month-long journey in the tournament.

Old and young, children and women -- the football-crazy people of the southern state were out screaming with joy, bursting firecrackers, shouting the name of Messi and blowing trumpets and horns.

The East Fort area and Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital, were crowded at midnight with fans wearing Argentina's jersey.

Various parts of Kochi city also witnessed huge celebrations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh, various ministers, MLAs, filmstars, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, shared their excitement over Lionel Scaloni's side's victory.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan congratulated Argentina on the achievement.

''Congratulations to Argentina who won the football World Cup. Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory -- the most precious achievement of his career,'' he said.

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two big stars of the Malayalam film industry, were at Lusail Stadium in Qatar to witness the title clash.

''What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !! Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match. Congrats Argentina and magical Messi on conquering the world. Well Played #France and Kylian Mbappe,'' Mammootty wrote on Facebook.

Mohanlal, who also posted a picture of himself at the stadium, said it was a glorious final in which two worthy opponents played their hearts out and gave millions of football fans a ''nerve-wracking match''.

However, at some places, the celebrations led to incidents of violence, injuring many people, including police personnel.

In Kannur district, a few people, including a police official, were injured in multiple incidents of scuffles.

In Kochi, a case was registered against five people for allegedly attacking a civil police officer during celebrations at the Kaloor junction.

In the Pozhiyoor area of Thiruvananthapuram district, a police officer was injured when a man in an inebriated condition attacked him during a big screen telecast of the world cup final.

In Goa, makeshift mini projectors were put up at a number of places for the fans to watch the final.

After the match ended, a number of Argentina supporters were seen celebrating on the streets in various parts of the coastal state till late at night.

Politicians, including former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai and Congress MLA Altone D'Costa, were seen supporting Scaloni's side as they watched the final along with their fans, wearing the jersey of their favourite team.

After the match, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted: ''Congratulations Argentina! Goan football fans witnessed one of the most thrilling #FIFAWorldCup Final!'' In an unfortunate turn of events, a 50-year-old woman was killed at the Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Manipur's Imphal East district after a stray bullet fired by unidentified revellers hit her, police said.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The family members of the deceased said sounds of loud firecrackers and gunshots reverberated as frenzied celebrations broke out after the match.

Two bullet holes were found on the first floor of the woman's residence, which is built with galvanised iron sheets, a senior police officer said.

''While one bullet struck her on the back, another went through the GI sheets,'' he added.

The family members have said they would not perform the last rites unless the culprits are identified and arrested.

